Brutal details emerge in 2014 double...

Testimony began Feb. 22 in the first-degree murder trial of Rhamir Waples, 20, charged in the January 2014 murder of Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins at a home on Harmons Hill Road in Millsboro. Prosecutors allege Waples was part of a crime ring that robbed drug houses and that gang members had gone to the home to take drugs and cash from Nelson and Hopkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.