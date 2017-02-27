Brutal details emerge in 2014 double...

Thursday Feb 23

Testimony began Feb. 22 in the first-degree murder trial of Rhamir Waples, 20, charged in the January 2014 murder of Cletis Nelson and William Hopkins at a home on Harmons Hill Road in Millsboro. Prosecutors allege Waples was part of a crime ring that robbed drug houses and that gang members had gone to the home to take drugs and cash from Nelson and Hopkins.

