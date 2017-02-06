Boy, 13, Beaten and Robbed in Dover P...

Boy, 13, Beaten and Robbed in Dover Parking Lot

DOVER , Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a 13-year-old boy in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store at 261 N. DuPont Highway. Police said that shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, the teen was walking in the parking lot when he was assaulted by two male suspects, striking him in the head and torso, knocking him to the ground.

