Boy, 13, Beaten and Robbed in Dover Parking Lot
DOVER , Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a 13-year-old boy in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store at 261 N. DuPont Highway. Police said that shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, the teen was walking in the parking lot when he was assaulted by two male suspects, striking him in the head and torso, knocking him to the ground.
