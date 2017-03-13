Barbara's Shadow does it again
Vic Kirby left fastest with Barbara's Shadow then yielded to Dismissal and Yannick Gingras, as had happened the previous Tuesday. Gingras controlled the pace as Dismissal held off a brief encounter with On Your Six at the three quarters with Barbara's Shadow remaining in the garden spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar 3
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb 27
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC