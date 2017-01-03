U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive in Magn...

U.S. Marshals Arrest Fugitive in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, De- U.S. Marshals Service announced today they have arrested twenty-five-year old Avery Maxwell in Magnolia, Delaware. At the time of his arrest, Maxwell had 11 warrants issued for him in Delaware and another 4 from the State of New Jersey.

