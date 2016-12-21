Two arrested in Dover New Year's robberies; one teen still wanted
Dover Police say they arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection to two armed robberies that happened within 12 hours on New Year's Day. Police say the first robbery happened shortly before 3:15 AM when four suspects, one wielding a handgun, stole money and an ID from three victims sitting outside an apartment building in Country Village Apartments in Dover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|3 hr
|Susan
|1
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Susan
|17
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC