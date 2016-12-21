Two arrested in Dover New Year's robb...

Two arrested in Dover New Year's robberies; one teen still wanted

Dover Police say they arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection to two armed robberies that happened within 12 hours on New Year's Day. Police say the first robbery happened shortly before 3:15 AM when four suspects, one wielding a handgun, stole money and an ID from three victims sitting outside an apartment building in Country Village Apartments in Dover.

