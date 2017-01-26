Shots Fired into Empty Car Overnight ...

Shots Fired into Empty Car Overnight in Dover

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Police say just before 1:00 AM Thursday morning, an unknown suspect fired at least eleven shots at an unoccupied vehicle that was parked near a residence in the 700 Block of South State Street, striking the car seven times on the driver side. Police report that no injuries were resulted during the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan 23 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Jan 21 Marisol 6
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Jan 10 Susan 18
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Jan 3 Susan 1
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16) Jun '16 DL Dude 1
News NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15) Jun '16 Pete 2
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC