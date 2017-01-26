Shots Fired into Empty Car Overnight in Dover
Police say just before 1:00 AM Thursday morning, an unknown suspect fired at least eleven shots at an unoccupied vehicle that was parked near a residence in the 700 Block of South State Street, striking the car seven times on the driver side. Police report that no injuries were resulted during the shooting.
