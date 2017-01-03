Scrutiny on Dover Police Chief Situation Intensifies
As Dover begins its search for a new police chief following the upcoming retirement of Paul Bernat atop the organization, city officials said an announcement about the position will be made on Tuesday. Mayor Robin Christiansen has previously said he intended to name an acting police chief to serve while a permanent chief is selected.
