Safran launches 10 bln euro friendly takeover of Zodiac Aerospace - Le Figaro
Jan 18 French aircraft engine maker Safran has launched a friendly takeover worth about 10 billion euros for Zodiac Aerospace, the French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources. The paper said the merged corporation would have a turnover of about 21 billion euros.
