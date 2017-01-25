Safran launches 10 bln euro friendly ...

Safran launches 10 bln euro friendly takeover of Zodiac Aerospace - Le Figaro

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Reuters

Jan 18 French aircraft engine maker Safran has launched a friendly takeover worth about 10 billion euros for Zodiac Aerospace, the French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources. The paper said the merged corporation would have a turnover of about 21 billion euros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan 23 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Jan 21 Marisol 6
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Jan 10 Susan 18
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Jan 3 Susan 1
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16) Jun '16 DL Dude 1
News NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15) Jun '16 Pete 2
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC