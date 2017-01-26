Police: Shots fired at empty car in D...

Police: Shots fired at empty car in Dover

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WMDT

According to Dover Police, at 12:53 AM, an unknown suspect fired at least eleven shots at an empty car that was parked near a home on South State Street. The shots struck the car seven times on the driver side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan 23 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Jan 21 Marisol 6
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Jan 10 Susan 18
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Jan 3 Susan 1
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16) Jun '16 DL Dude 1
News NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15) Jun '16 Pete 2
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,950 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC