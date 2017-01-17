Police seek suspects in Milford check forgery scheme
Police say they began their investigation last July when a local bank noticed questionable activity regarding the victim's account. Police now have warrants for two suspects in the case: Julian T. Lark II, 26, of Chadbourn, N.C. and Kevin B. Cuthbertson, 27, of Dover, Del.
