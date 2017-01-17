Police investigate shooting of occupi...

Police investigate shooting of occupied Dover home

Tuesday Jan 17

Dover Police say they are investigating a shooting on Sunday evening where a window was shot through at a home. At around 8:09 PM officers responded to the Towne Point Apartments area in regards to a shots fired complaint.

