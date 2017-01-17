Police investigate shooting of occupied Dover home
Dover Police say they are investigating a shooting on Sunday evening where a window was shot through at a home. At around 8:09 PM officers responded to the Towne Point Apartments area in regards to a shots fired complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Marisol
|6
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|Susan
|18
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Jan 3
|Susan
|1
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC