Police Investigate Shooting at Courts...

Police Investigate Shooting at Courtside Apartments in Dover

Sunday Jan 22

Police say the shooting happened around 11:56 PM Friday night as a 45-year-old male victim was sitting in his vehicle and a small, dark-colored sedan pulled alongside with at least one suspect firing at the victim's vehicle. The victim was not injured during the incident, but his vehicle was struck several times before the suspect fled.

