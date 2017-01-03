More
A bill introduced this legislative session in the General Assembly would lift a ban on convicted drug felons from receiving a source of funding available to needy families. The legislation would allow people who have been convicted of felony drug crimes to receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Family funds, so long as they are otherwise eligible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Jan 3
|Susan
|1
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Susan
|17
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC