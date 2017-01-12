Man Killed in Dover Shootout
DOVER , Del.- Dover police say a 31-year-old man is dead following a shootout with two people on Tuesday night. Dover police said the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. inside of an apartment at Clearfield Apartments at 120 Haman Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Susan
|18
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Jan 3
|Susan
|1
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC