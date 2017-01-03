Jen Bongiorno's Gratian Hanover scores
DOVER, Del.--- Cold weather could not deter Jen Bongiorno's Gratian Hanover from scoring a 1:50.2 triumph in the Monday, Jan. 9 harness racing feature at in the bike, Gratian Hanover made the winner's circle for the first time in 2017 scoring a convincing 1:50.2 conquest. The Willard Reynold's trainee won for the 10th time in the career of the Callahan, the track's defending champion, won four races in-a-row, the 2nd through 5th, then added a fifth in the 11th race driving Howard Taylor's Emeritus Maximum to victory in a $10,000 Claiming Allowance pace.
