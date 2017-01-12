Homicide investigation underway in Dover after apartment shooting
A homicide investigation is underway in Dover after police say a 31-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night. According to police, around 7:40 PM two unknown suspects were exchanging gunfire with Javan Cale inside of the Clearfield Apartments located on Haman Drive.
