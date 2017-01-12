Elaine B. Goodman from Delaware given PROBATION for raping daughter's boyfriend

Mother is only given PROBATION for raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend after she asked him 'What are you doing with a body like that at 13?' Elaine B. Goodman from Dover, Delaware, who has been given probation and been spared jail despite pleading guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend A mother has been given probation and been spared jail despite pleading guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend.

