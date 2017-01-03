Dover Man Arrested for Robbery at Dover Days Inn

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police have arrested an 18-year-old man for a robbery that occurred on December 2nd at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police say a 41-year-old man met with the suspect, Jamir Brown, in the parking lot of Days Inn in Dover to conduct a sales transaction for a hover board. Authorities report that when the two met, Brown displayed a handgun and took the victims cell phone, money, and wallet before fleeing on foot.

