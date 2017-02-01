Dover Man Arrested After Several Burglaries
Delaware State Police say this January, 30-year-old Brandon Marshall of Dover would break into sheds or barns of homes located on the 5000 block of Bayside Drive and 300 block of Marshtown Road, both in Dover. They say Marshall would steal power equipment and tools inside these structures and then pawn the stolen items for cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooknose 'Nazi Discriminator Mary Beth Jewsm of...
|16 hr
|Sick of Racist Juice
|1
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan 23
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Jan 21
|Marisol
|6
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|Susan
|18
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Jan 3
|Susan
|1
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC