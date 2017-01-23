Dover Mall Could Expand With Connector Road
A lawyer representing the owners of the Dover Mall says that a major retail expansion could occur at the mall if a project to construct a new connector road is fast-tracked for design and construction. John Paradee, a lawyer with Baird Mandalas & Brockstedt, said the project would create a collector-distributor road from Scarborough Road that would run parallel with Route 1. He said it is currently slated to not even begin construction until the next decade, but could be conducted much faster using a public-private initiative and tax increment financing, two methods that would need legislative approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|7 hr
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Marisol
|6
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|Susan
|18
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Jan 3
|Susan
|1
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC