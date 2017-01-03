Delaware Transit Corporation and Dove...

Delaware Transit Corporation and Dover Air Force Base Collaborate to...

Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan, Delaware Transit Corporation Chief Executive Officer John Sisson and Dover Air Force Base Commander of the 436th Airlift Wing Colonel Ethan Griffin along with other officials, cut the ribbon on January 5 to celebrate Delaware Transit Corporation and Dover Air Force Base collaboration to improve and expand the DART Bus Route 106. The service provides better access from the DAFB to points of interest along the U.S. Route 13 corridor, allowing the Airmen and their families to enjoy shopping, entertainment, and educational opportunities.

