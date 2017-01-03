Can Empress Deo make it four straight

DOVER, Del . --- Empress Deo seeks to continue a three race win streak facing eight other distaffs in the $21,000 Mares Open Handicap pace at Dover Downs on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Legacy Racing's Empress Deo, trained by Wayne Givens for his Legacy Racing stable and driven by Allan Davis, starts the New Year, after finishing 2016 with three straight impressive wins.

