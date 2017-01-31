Bob Dylan announces three-disc Sinatr...

Bob Dylan announces three-disc Sinatra tribute Triplicate; listen to "I Could Have Told You"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Bob Dylan continues his exploration of Frank Sinatra's catalog with the announcement of Triplicate, a three-disc LP of American standards that drops March 31st via Columbia Records. Though many of the songs were written by people other than Sinatra, 29 of the 30 tracks, including "Stormy Weather," "As Time Goes By," and "I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plans," were recorded by Ol' Blue Eyes during his own career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hooknose 'Nazi Discriminator Mary Beth Jewsm of... 16 hr Sick of Racist Juice 1
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan 23 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Jan 21 Marisol 6
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Jan 10 Susan 18
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Jan 3 Susan 1
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16) Jun '16 DL Dude 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC