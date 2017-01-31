Bob Dylan announces three-disc Sinatra tribute Triplicate; listen to "I Could Have Told You"
Bob Dylan continues his exploration of Frank Sinatra's catalog with the announcement of Triplicate, a three-disc LP of American standards that drops March 31st via Columbia Records. Though many of the songs were written by people other than Sinatra, 29 of the 30 tracks, including "Stormy Weather," "As Time Goes By," and "I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plans," were recorded by Ol' Blue Eyes during his own career.
