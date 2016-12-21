Three Dover Men Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
The Dover Police Department says the men were arrested after officers served a search warrant in the 400 Block of New Castle Avenue, at 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2016. The warrant was served by officers from the Dover Police Department, First State Fugitive Task Force, ATF Task Force, and the DEA Dover Post.
