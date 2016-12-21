Shots fired investigation leads to drug arrests in Dover apartments
Dover Police say they arrested several people Thursday night when they responded to reports of shots fired at Persimmon Tree Apartments. Police report they arrived at the apartments around 10:15 PM, finding a bullet hole in the front door of an apartment and a shell casing in the hallway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Susan
|17
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC