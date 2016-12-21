Man found dead in backyard of a Dover home; DSP investigating
Members of the Delaware State Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation after a 24-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in Dover. According to the report, around 7:30AM, troopers responded to a home on Aspen Drive in Pinewood Acres in Dover, after a 9-1-1 call reported an unconscious man laying in the backyard.
