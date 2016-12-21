Homicide investigation now underway i...

Homicide investigation now underway in Dover after late night shooting

Friday Dec 23

Police in Dover say they are investigating the death of a Dover man after he was found Thursday night lying in an alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, around 10:45 PM they were called to an alley connecting Mitscher Road and Spruance Road, for a welfare check after a 52-year-old man was seen lying on the ground.

Dover, DE

