Helping Dover's homeless is woman's '...

Helping Dover's homeless is woman's 'duty and passion'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Progress

For a year now, Pridgen has "been called" to feed the homeless in Dover and help them get some of the services they need to get off the streets for good. "I wake up every day and feel the need to help these people," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Aug '16 Susan 17
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16) Jun '16 DL Dude 1
News NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15) Jun '16 Pete 2
Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 14
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
Claire Singer (Mar '16) Mar '16 Anonymous 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC