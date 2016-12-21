Firefly Music Festival Will Let Fans Curate Lineup, Merch, Food & Camping Experience
The Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, is going to hand the keys over to the people that make it all happen: the fans. According to a post on the event's website, this year's edition of Firefly will not only let concertgoers participate in the annual talent survey -- which helps determine the lineup -- but they'll also help vote on changes to campsite activities, merchandise, food vendors and Firefly's look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Susan
|17
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M...
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC