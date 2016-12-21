Firefly Music Festival Will Let Fans Curate Lineup, Merch, Food & Camping Experience

The Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, is going to hand the keys over to the people that make it all happen: the fans. According to a post on the event's website, this year's edition of Firefly will not only let concertgoers participate in the annual talent survey -- which helps determine the lineup -- but they'll also help vote on changes to campsite activities, merchandise, food vendors and Firefly's look.

