Firefly is the First Entirely Fan-Curated Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival has announced that it will become the first entirely fan-curated music festival. Taking place from June 15-18 in the Woodlands of Dover, Delaware, they have released an annual talent survey to determine each year's lineup.
