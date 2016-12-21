Electronics and Sneakers Stolen in Do...

Electronics and Sneakers Stolen in Dover Residential Burglary

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

According to Dover police, someone entered a home in the unit block of Greenhill Avenue on Tuesday between 7:20 and 11:20 p.m. by pushing in a window air condition unit. Police said the suspect stole two flat screen televisions, two computers, a Sony Playstation 4 and five pairs of Nike Jordan Sneakers.

Dover, DE

