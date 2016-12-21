Dover woman arrested after stabbing o...

Dover woman arrested after stabbing on N. Governors Avenue

Tuesday Dec 13

According to The Dover Police Department, around 11:00 AM officers were called the 300 Block of North Governors Avenue. Jones and a 26-year-old woman had apparently started fighting, when Jones used a knife to stab and cut the 26-year-old woman, causing several injuries.

