Dover Police Chief Search to Go Beyond Department Ranks
The search for Dover's next police chief will go beyond the department's ranks due to changes made in the hiring process, though a union official said he hopes a candidate from within the department will get the nod. Chief Paul Bernat announced this month that he would retire in January, opening the door for the city to select a new chief.
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Susan
|17
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
