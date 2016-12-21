Delaware maternity hospitals rank second in the country in the Centers for Disease Control and...
Delaware maternity hospitals rank second in the country in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2015 national survey of Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care. Delaware received its highest score in the history of the survey, a 90, tying with New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Susan
|17
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M...
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC