Delaware Could Raise Dropout Age to 17

Delaware Could Raise Dropout Age to 17

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Legislation to raise the dropout rate in Delaware for high school students to 17 years old was pre-filed in the General Assembly, a measure supporters say will keep teenagers from making a choice that will hurt their overall futures. The bill, which has co-sponsors from Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate, would require high school attendance beyond 16 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Aug '16 Susan 17
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... Jul '16 Susan 1
Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16) Jun '16 DL Dude 1
News NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15) Jun '16 Pete 2
Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 14
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
Claire Singer (Mar '16) Mar '16 Anonymous 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC