Community Input Sought for Dover Mural
A rusted, chain link fence in a park at the intersection of Division and Kirkwood streets will be replaced in the coming months with a mural painted on a wooden privacy fence. The theme of the mural will be Dover's past, present and future, said Josh Nobiling, an assistant professor of art at Wesley College.
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Susan
|17
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M...
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
|NAACP Wants Special Prosecutor to Probe Dover P... (Sep '15)
|Jun '16
|Pete
|2
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
