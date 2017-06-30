Welcome Center renovations get go-ahe...

Welcome Center renovations get go-ahead from city council

Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglasville City Council voted to move ahead with long-awaited plans to renovate the city's Welcome Center along with O'Neal Plaza at its Monday meeting. Planning Director Michelle Wright said that the Welcome Center renovation plans were already part of the original O'Neal Plaza renovation project.

