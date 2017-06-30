Sheriff's office unveils new ice cream truck
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office debuted its "Polar Patrol" vehicle during the downtown Douglasville Fourth of July parade Tuesday. The office is planning to use the truck as an outreach program to teach children in the community about gang and drug awareness.
