Officials urge caution with fireworks
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is urging residents to use extreme caution to avoid fires and severe injuries when using fireworks this Independence Day. In 2015, the sale and use of most consumer types of fireworks, which include firecrackers, skyrockets, and Roman candles, became legal to use in Georgia.
