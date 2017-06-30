Local prolific artist remembered at July courthouse art exhibit

The Courthouse Art Gallery will be remembering and celebrating the work and life of the late local artist Mary Ann Carney in its July exhibit, along with taking a peek at art from "Vacation Memories." The exhibit, sponsored by the Douglas County Courthouse Art Gallery and the Douglas County Art Guild, will be a tribute to and remembrance of the Douglas County artist and frequent contributor to the Courthouse Art Gallery, who recently passed away, according to Douglas County Art Guild President Linda Britt.

