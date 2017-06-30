Local prolific artist remembered at J...

Local prolific artist remembered at July courthouse art exhibit

Sunday Jul 2

The Courthouse Art Gallery will be remembering and celebrating the work and life of the late local artist Mary Ann Carney in its July exhibit, along with taking a peek at art from "Vacation Memories." The exhibit, sponsored by the Douglas County Courthouse Art Gallery and the Douglas County Art Guild, will be a tribute to and remembrance of the Douglas County artist and frequent contributor to the Courthouse Art Gallery, who recently passed away, according to Douglas County Art Guild President Linda Britt.

