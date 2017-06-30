Local prolific artist remembered at July courthouse art exhibit
The Courthouse Art Gallery will be remembering and celebrating the work and life of the late local artist Mary Ann Carney in its July exhibit, along with taking a peek at art from "Vacation Memories." The exhibit, sponsored by the Douglas County Courthouse Art Gallery and the Douglas County Art Guild, will be a tribute to and remembrance of the Douglas County artist and frequent contributor to the Courthouse Art Gallery, who recently passed away, according to Douglas County Art Guild President Linda Britt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joes seafood on chapel hill?
|13 hr
|taxpayer 112
|8
|St Charles Place subdivision. 7/2/17
|16 hr
|Citizencane
|2
|Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors
|Mon
|Skatepunk
|2
|Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16)
|Mon
|Melanie
|18
|Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07)
|Sun
|You know what
|6
|Girl on Girl
|Jun 28
|Girl on Girl dire...
|2
|Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Harley03
|3
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC