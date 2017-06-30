Freda Kay Newsom

Freda Kay Newsom

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Freda Kay Newsom of Bremen died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at her residence. She was born in Atlanta, July 10, 1953, daughter of Frances McGouirk Dickerson and the late Bobby Lee Dickerson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joes seafood on chapel hill? Tue taxpayer 112 8
St Charles Place subdivision. 7/2/17 Tue Citizencane 2
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors Jul 3 Skatepunk 2
Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16) Jul 3 Melanie 18
Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07) Jul 2 You know what 6
Girl on Girl Jun 28 Girl on Girl dire... 2
Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10) Jun 27 Harley03 3
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC