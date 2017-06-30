Dr. Clark Robinson dies at age 92

Dr. Clark Robinson dies at age 92

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Dr. Clark Robinson, who dedicated his life to taking care of generations of Douglas County residents, died Friday at age 92. He studied at West Georgia College for two years and completed his undergraduate education at the University of Georgia. In 1961, he received his doctorate degree at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07) Fri Ester 5
Bryan Ivey (Mar '13) Fri Jasmine 8
Girl on Girl Jun 28 Girl on Girl dire... 2
Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09) Jun 27 Tolerman 670
Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10) Jun 27 Harley03 3
Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16) Jun 27 Citizencane 17
Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11) Jun 26 Tolerman 4
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,697 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC