Dr. Clark Robinson dies at age 92
Dr. Clark Robinson, who dedicated his life to taking care of generations of Douglas County residents, died Friday at age 92. He studied at West Georgia College for two years and completed his undergraduate education at the University of Georgia. In 1961, he received his doctorate degree at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07)
|Fri
|Ester
|5
|Bryan Ivey (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Jasmine
|8
|Girl on Girl
|Jun 28
|Girl on Girl dire...
|2
|Growing up in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|Tolerman
|670
|Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Harley03
|3
|Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16)
|Jun 27
|Citizencane
|17
|Oprah's Company's Stratford Drive house (Apr '11)
|Jun 26
|Tolerman
|4
