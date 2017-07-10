DPD officer delivers baby in restaurant parking lot

Douglasville Police Officer Candace Tongate pulled over a Lyft driver at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Highway 5 for making an illegal U-Turn at approximately 1:20 a.m. on July 5. Due to remaining fog from the night's fireworks, the driver was asked to pull into a nearby parking lot in front of Monterrey Mexican Restaurant. While Tongate was walking back to her car to meet the driver in the parking lot, a family was speeding towards her and honking at the officer.

