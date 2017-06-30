Douglas County 1 HRS Ago An Atlanta w...

Douglas County 1 HRS Ago An Atlanta woman almost had a baby in...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSB-TV

Letoya Williams was on the way to the hospital with her husband on Wednesday to deliver their third child, when the two soon realized there was no way they'd make it on time. Letoya was already in labor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joes seafood on chapel hill? Thu Tolerman 9
St Charles Place subdivision. 7/2/17 Jul 4 Citizencane 2
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors Jul 3 Skatepunk 2
Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16) Jul 3 Melanie 18
Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07) Jul 2 You know what 6
Bryan Ivey (Mar '13) Jun 30 Jasmine 8
Girl on Girl Jun 28 Girl on Girl dire... 2
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC