Deputies: GA man arrested in Upstate ...

Deputies: GA man arrested in Upstate for trafficking cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WMBF

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a Georgia man is facing charges after a traffic stop ended in a drug bust. Deputies said on Friday night they saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 59 and a traffic stop was initiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joes seafood on chapel hill? 19 hr taxpayer 112 8
St Charles Place subdivision. 7/2/17 23 hr Citizencane 2
News Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors Mon Skatepunk 2
Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16) Mon Melanie 18
Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07) Sun You know what 6
Girl on Girl Jun 28 Girl on Girl dire... 2
Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10) Jun 27 Harley03 3
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,384 • Total comments across all topics: 282,250,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC