Deputies: GA man arrested in Upstate for trafficking cocaine
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a Georgia man is facing charges after a traffic stop ended in a drug bust. Deputies said on Friday night they saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 59 and a traffic stop was initiated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joes seafood on chapel hill?
|19 hr
|taxpayer 112
|8
|St Charles Place subdivision. 7/2/17
|23 hr
|Citizencane
|2
|Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors
|Mon
|Skatepunk
|2
|Douglas Co District Atorney's (May '16)
|Mon
|Melanie
|18
|Commercial plane flying very low over my house. (May '07)
|Sun
|You know what
|6
|Girl on Girl
|Jun 28
|Girl on Girl dire...
|2
|Holly Springs HOA (Apr '10)
|Jun 27
|Harley03
|3
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC