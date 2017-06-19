Wallace wins council seat in Temple

Wallace wins council seat in Temple

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Temple voters on Tuesday elected Thomas Wallace to serve on the City Council in a special election to replace the late Ward 4 councilman, William Simmons. Wallace defeated his challenger Richard McIntosh with a final vote tally of 205 votes to 86, representing 70 percent of the vote, according to information posted by the Carroll County Board of Elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karen Handler win election 3 hr Tolerman 1
Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11) 16 hr The lwrman 123
Card players Mon Testing 3
Douglasville Sucks Jun 17 Concerned Citizen 3
Section 8 People are Parasites!! (Oct '10) Jun 16 KEEMIstar 43
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) Jun 15 Ellen 32
Don't trust this website! (Oct '07) Jun 15 Tolerman 57
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Douglas County was issued at June 20 at 8:49PM EDT

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC