Wallace wins council seat in Temple
Temple voters on Tuesday elected Thomas Wallace to serve on the City Council in a special election to replace the late Ward 4 councilman, William Simmons. Wallace defeated his challenger Richard McIntosh with a final vote tally of 205 votes to 86, representing 70 percent of the vote, according to information posted by the Carroll County Board of Elections.
