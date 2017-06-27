'The most loving place in the univers...

'The most loving place in the universe'; Smith passionate about filling food, health care 'deserts'

Despite the abundance of lush woodlands and green space, much of Douglas County lies within a desert - a food desert - and a primary care desert as well. Frank Smith, director of The Pantry, a community food bank in Douglasville, and The CarePlace, a free medical clinic in Lithia Springs, told members of the Douglas County Kiwanis Club that there are large pockets of the county that can be defined as "food deserts."

