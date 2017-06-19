Tax notices going in the mail June 30...

Tax notices going in the mail June 30 Waldrop: 82 percent of properties had increase in value

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Board of Assessors is mailing approximately 53,000 notices to property owners in Douglas County on June 30, informing them of the 2017 fair market appraisal of their real property that will be used for taxation purposes by the county, the cities within the county, and the Board of Education. The notices go to all property owners in Douglas County, including those residing in the cities of Austell, Douglasville, and Villa Rica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Atlanta Flood of 2009 "Worst in Recorded Histor... (Oct '09) Wed DroppedInTheToilet 33
Douglasville Sucks Wed Tranquility 4
Help! Need an event facility (Sep '09) Wed Ellen 31
corn crib (Oct '08) Wed Tolerman 48
Karen Handler win election Tue Tolerman 1
Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11) Jun 20 The lwrman 123
Card players Jun 19 Testing 3
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC