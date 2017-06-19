Shailendra Group Property Services Ac...

Shailendra Group Property Services Acquires 41K+ SF West of Atlanta

Shailendra Group Property Services today announced the purchase of Douglasville Medical Center and Prestley Mill Medical Center for a combined $7.5 million. The 41,772-square-foot acquisition includes 8820 Hospital Drive and 4586 Timber Ridge Drive properties.

