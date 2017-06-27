Quality Growth Overlay moratorium extended
A resolution was adopted June 19 by the Douglasville City Council to extend a 90-day moratorium on accepting applications for rezoning of certain areas within the Douglasville City Limits near Thornton Road. According to Douglasville City Planner Devon Hooper, the moratorium was put back into place in order to assure that the zoning board and city council has enough time to discuss and decide upon the Quality Growth Development Overlay District going into the area before allowing any major zoning changes to be made.
